In recent years, sneaker giant PUMA has recruited stars like Rihanna and the late Nipsey Hussle to create unique shoes and apparel bearing their iconic leaping cougar logo. Rapper and dad-to-be Cordae is the latest to link up with the German company for a new lineup of products. The two have joined forces for the HI-LEVEL capsule collection, available at Foot Locker locations across the country and via PUMA’s website starting today (Feb. 23).

Cordae himself designed the HI-LEVEL Suede and HI-LEVEL RS-X low-tops, which come in both children’s and adults’ sizes. “I gotta represent PUMA — it’s bigger than me,” Cordae told Nice Kicks of the launch. “I gotta represent the brand well.” He added that he didn’t agree to the deal because of its past working with artists, but rather because of their “collaborative, cooperative” relationship throughout the process. “They gave me a lot of creative control and let me bring some of my friends. It turned out dope.”

Proud to announce The OFFICIAL PUMA-HI LEVEL SNEAKERS are avaible now !!! https://t.co/lgoadNVoWY pic.twitter.com/scuKXcGovc — Cordae (@cordae) February 23, 2023

Getting to partner with them represents a full-circle moment for the Grammy-nominated MC. As a youngster growing up in Suitland, Maryland, the “Two Tens” rhymer rocked PUMA on a daily basis, incorporating it into his required school uniform.

“In middle school, the public school I went to in PG County, we had to wear uniforms,” he explained. “It was a white shirt, khaki pants, and all-black sneakers, so I always rocked the PUMA suedes.”

Prices for the HI-LEVEL line range from $75 to $120 depending on size and model. Because his moniker would be tied to the term “high-level,” he knew he had to drop some fire for the fans.

“I’m meticulous about everything,” he said. “Anything that has my name and HI-LEVEL attached, I want HI-LEVEL. I can’t have a brand named HI-LEVEL and have some mid sneakers, it’s not good.”