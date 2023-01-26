Yesterday (Jan. 25), Cordae unveiled his latest drop “Two Tens,” a track that reunites him with his “RNP” collaborator Anderson .Paak. Over production provided by J. Cole and Dem Jointz, the two artists trade bars about different women they’re attracted to:

“Two friends and they both 10s, lookin’ nice, uh, too bent, I should call it quits but I’m not, uh, no chances, we all dance in the light, uh, tell me, what’s the odds we can all get a bite? The last time we tried that, it didn’t end well, plus you never know the story that they friends tell, and off the brown liquor, n**ga feel like Denzel, out in Washington, in the D.C. with a chocolate b**ch, lil’ freak b**ch get geeked off erotic s**t…”

“Two Tens” is accompanied by an Edgar Esteves and Juan Felipe Zuleta-directed visual. After pulling up to a late night party, Cordae and .Paak can be spotted taking selfies with others, posting up at the bar, and — at least in .Paak’s case — enjoying a bathroom rendezvous.

It’s been a little more than a year since Cordae liberated his sophomore studio LP, From a Birds Eye View, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with a two-song EP, Unacceptable, and loose cuts like “Multi-Platinum,” “Feel It In The Air,” and “Checkmate” with Hit-Boy. The Maryland star could also be heard alongside Morray and BabyTron on the singles “Still Here” and “Beetleborgs,” respectively. As hinted at back in November, he’s preparing to release an official follow-up to From a Birds Eye View soon. In the meantime, you can press play on Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s “Two Tens” video below.