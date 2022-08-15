Last Thursday (Aug. 11), Cordae blessed his fans with a two-song EP titled Unacceptable, which consists of the title track and “So With That.” Over the weekend, he circled back with the latter song’s official music video directed and edited by Josh Forman. On the new offering, Cordae raps about some relationship truths over co-production by Kid Culture and Mario Luciano:

Seen that look in your eyes, somethin’ I wouldn’t advise, she was with me while I was workin’ and cookin’ them pies/ I showed her I was insecure, she mistook it for pride and I’ll admit, I f**ked them girls, I shouldn’t have lied/ Why you countin’ my flaws? Screams is drowned in the walls and when I needed extra cash, you was down to withdraw/

You even let me drive your car while you was at work and all you asked was for my Instagram password/ We argue all the time, I let you have the last words, ‘He ain’t never gon’ be s**t,’ that was your dad’s words/ Understand your frustration, you demanded replacement, you deserve so much better than my scandal relation

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Prior to From A Bird’s Eye View was Cordae’s Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. That project was a 15-song body of work with contributions from Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Arin Ray, Meek Mill, and Anderson .Paak, the last of whom appeared on the Gold-certified “RNP.”

Be sure to press play on Cordae’s brand new music video for “So With That” down below.