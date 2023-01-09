The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed a Washington, D.C. resident shot and killed a 13-year-old boy over the weekend. According to local news station FOX 5, the unidentified homeowner claimed Karon Blake was breaking into several cars in the neighborhood.

Around 3:56 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7), officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street. The outlet added that this location was not far from where the young boy attended classes at Brookland Middle School. A reporter for the news station said administrators spoke highly of Blake, sharing a photo of the pupil at a party and describing him “as a quiet [and] inquisitive [sixth-grader] who loved football [and] fashion.”

Karon Blake, 13, was shot & killed by a NE man who tells police he saw him breaking into cars early Sat. Tonight Karon’s school shared photos of him, describing him as a quiet & inquisitive 6th grader who loved football & fashion. Police have not yet id’d or charged shooter. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XwmZlqXwt9 — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 9, 2023

In a post shared on social media, the D.C. school wrote, “Karon began his educational journey at Noyes [Elementary School]. Last year, he was promoted to BMS as a [sixth-grade] scholar. He was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football. Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland [Middle School] (the faculty [and] his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more. He leaves behind his mom and three younger siblings.”

The homeowner who killed Blake has not yet been charged by police. FOX 5 says the teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, and the man was performing CPR when authorities arrived on the scene. After being taken to a local hospital, the student was pronounced dead. While the unfortunate situation is still under investigation, “police found a car on Quincy Street that had been previously reported stolen and is believed to have been used by the 13-year-old.” Two other minors are said to be involved after neighbors claimed to have seen the individuals fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411. See related post below.