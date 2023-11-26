When Jack Harlow hit the stage for his first NFL halftime performance during the Detroit Lions matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, he had one thing on his mind: family.

The Kentucky native has since revealed his motivation to seize the opportunity. “On some real s**t, the main thing that pushed me to say yes to this Thanksgiving halftime show, aside from the opportunity itself, is how much family I have in Detroit and all the times I spent visiting the city,” began his since-deleted Instagram Story post.

His anecdote was written over a photo of his grandparents looking out onto the field from the stands. Harlow continued, “I kid you not, my great-great-grandfather had a heart attack and passed away in the stands at the Lions Thanksgiving game in the 1960s, and I’m not even bulls**tin’, so [you] know I had to bring it home for bro.”

His minimal set design featured an igloo mounted on a blue glacier and icebergs strategically placed on a white tarp, seemingly used to pull the snowy scene together. The 25-year-old artist’s set list included “Tyler Herro,” his verse on Lil Nas X’s six-time platinum hit “Industry Baby,” “First Class” and Harlow’s latest offering, “Lovin On Me.”

The latter track is his latest single, which was released on Nov. 10. It is currently the star of a viral dance trend on TikTok where the chorus “I’m vanilla, baby (I don’t like no whips and chains you can’t tie me down) / I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby / She 28, tellin’ me I’m still a baby (But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby),” can be heard on replay on the platform’s most popular dance videos.

Harlow is currently on a six-show “No Place Like Home” tour in his home state of Kentucky. On Sunday (Nov. 26) he performs at Truist Arena in Covington. Remaining shows include CFSB Center in Murray on Dec. 1, E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green on Dec. 2 and Rupp Arena in Lexington on Dec. 3. His latest project, Jackman, was released in April.