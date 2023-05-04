Jack Harlow is ready to give back to his hometown. On Wednesday (May 3), he and his team announced The Jack Harlow Foundation, which, as explained via press release, “will serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

Harlow spoke on his intentions with the foundation in an attached statement.

“With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” he said. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference… Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy, and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

To kick things off, The Jack Harlow Foundation announced four entities that will be receiving support — Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsor4Success. “The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to four organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place [by] helping under-resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands-on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families,” Harlow further explained.

Not long after the big announcement, the “Churchill Downs” star attended a ceremony to witness the unveiling of his Hometown Heroes banner, which was installed in his honor by the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation. He took to the podium during the event to thank the powers that be for the banner, which fans can find in Louisville on the corner of E Broadway and Barret Avenue. “I feel so indebted to this city. It’s not strategic that I shout this place out so much. It’s part of my identity.”