Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Dave J. Hogan / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.28.2023

Less than a year after the release of his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow is back today (April 28) with his third LP, Jackman. He announced the drop earlier this week, and throughout the project, he names or alludes to other rappers in the business and their places in the music industry alongside him.

On the album’s second track, “They Don’t Love It,” Harlow references a famous line from Eminem‘s hit single “Lose Yourself.” In the process, he declared himself the best white rapper since Eminem and his rise to stardom at the turn of the millennium. “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” he raps. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

Even though Harlow is puffing his chest out, lyrically speaking, the Louisville-bred MC has a great respect for Eminem. “[He’s] catching a lot of slander from the new generation,” Harlow said in a 2021 interview with Pitchfork seen below. “I think they don’t have the context of what he was — truly an icon. When I was 9 through 13, that’s who I wanted to be.”

Harlow even got to hop on the remix of Em’s song “Killer” in 2021. The two artists never met face-to-face for the collab, but Em gave him his blessing before making the track. “We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he confessed in a 2021 interview with Billboard. “He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get. Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tyler, The Creator says none of his music will be released posthumously

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

TiaCorine and Latto team up for new "FreakyT (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby drop off new 'Controversy' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto gets candid about plastic surgery in new "777 Radio" interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Lola Brooke takes it back with new "Just Relax" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow puts criticism to bed with 'Jackman' album as Twitter gives him a round of applause

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Coi Leray preaches on new "My Body" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Clavish returns with new visual for "Day Date"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow returns with new ‘Jackman.’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

The FaNaTiX, Stylo G, and BackRoad Gee join forces for "Rev It"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto joins Digga D for "Energy (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Eminem
Jack Harlow
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tyler, The Creator says none of his music will be released posthumously

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

TiaCorine and Latto team up for new "FreakyT (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby drop off new 'Controversy' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto gets candid about plastic surgery in new "777 Radio" interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Lola Brooke takes it back with new "Just Relax" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow puts criticism to bed with 'Jackman' album as Twitter gives him a round of applause

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Coi Leray preaches on new "My Body" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Clavish returns with new visual for "Day Date"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow returns with new ‘Jackman.’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

The FaNaTiX, Stylo G, and BackRoad Gee join forces for "Rev It"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto joins Digga D for "Energy (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More