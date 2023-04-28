Less than a year after the release of his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow is back today (April 28) with his third LP, Jackman. He announced the drop earlier this week, and throughout the project, he names or alludes to other rappers in the business and their places in the music industry alongside him.
On the album’s second track, “They Don’t Love It,” Harlow references a famous line from Eminem‘s hit single “Lose Yourself.” In the process, he declared himself the best white rapper since Eminem and his rise to stardom at the turn of the millennium. “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” he raps. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”
Even though Harlow is puffing his chest out, lyrically speaking, the Louisville-bred MC has a great respect for Eminem. “[He’s] catching a lot of slander from the new generation,” Harlow said in a 2021 interview with Pitchfork seen below. “I think they don’t have the context of what he was — truly an icon. When I was 9 through 13, that’s who I wanted to be.”
Harlow even got to hop on the remix of Em’s song “Killer” in 2021. The two artists never met face-to-face for the collab, but Em gave him his blessing before making the track. “We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he confessed in a 2021 interview with Billboard. “He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get. Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived
G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape
Coi Leray preaches on new "My Body" single
Clavish returns with new visual for "Day Date"
Jack Harlow returns with new ‘Jackman.’ album
Latto joins Digga D for "Energy (Remix)"
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.