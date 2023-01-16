On Saturday (Jan. 14), Boldy James revealed he was in “a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area.” Taking to social media, the Michigan rhymer expressed thanks for support from fans and peers while sharing a message from an unknown spokesman who further described his injuries:

“I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition. Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

Many in hip hop and entertainment were quick to respond to the news, including Jay Worthy, A$AP Ant and Jalen Rose. Westside Gunn posted an emotionally charged tweet in support of the Griselda-signed talent:

“I was waiting until the official statement [was] released. Please keep my brother in y’all prayers… he’s a strong soul and fighter. He’s still talking ’bout ‘GXFR x 227′ forever! Just hearing them words broke me down, but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO [is] gonna be better than ever.”

Fellow hometown hero Eminem showed love by responding with a few words of hope: “Sending out best wishes [of] a quick recovery for The D’s own [Boldy James]!”

Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡🙏🏼 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 15, 2023

Last month, Boldy closed out 2022 with the Cuns-backed Be That as It May, an 11-song body of work with additional features from Lord Apex, Bo Skeet and Taj Mahal. Prior to that, he kept his fans fed throughout the same year with joint efforts like Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven and Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave.