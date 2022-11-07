Truth be told, Boldy James has been on one hell of a run in the past couple of years. He has always been nice with the pen and he is severely underrated, but lately, the Detroit lyricst has been operating like he has something to prove. From his solo releases to guest feature verses, Boldy has been providing nothing but quality material at a high level. This fourth quarter has been musically overwhelming this year so far — in a great way, of course. We have been spoonfed some memorable bars from some of rap’s finest and this past Friday (Nov. 4), the Griselda spitter dropped off some much appreciated audio dope on his Mr. Ten08 album with Futurewave.

Boldy James linking with another producer the day after he drops an album pic.twitter.com/qEPEiOBDjW — MONEY D. Luffy (@nineminustwo) November 5, 2022

The LP serves as Boldy’s fourth album of 2022 and he has not missed on any of them. His consistency and work ethic puts him ahead of a lot of artists in the underground scene, and it is only a matter of time until the world wakes up and really get in tune with what he is doing. This type of lyrical exercise James has been putting on display is only going to allow him to reach newer heights with each release and will ultimately prove why Griselda is one of the best collectives out here.

For the album’s announcement, producer Futurewave took to Instagram to share a short but brief message: “Everything has been done by hand, with a spoon and a fixed-blade knife. This guy is a genius.” Laced with 10 tracks, Mr. Ten08 is full of grit including “Flag On The Play” and the most recent “Could Be Worse.” Other tracks include “The Whole Hundro,” “My Double Trigger,” “Disco Fever,” “Jam Master J,” and “Dormin’s” featuring 2100 Bagz, among others.

