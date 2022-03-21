Today (Mar. 21), Griselda announced a run of ten shows across the US this spring. After performing at Coachella this April, the Buffalo-based collective will embark on their nationwide “Claires Back Tour” starting in Chicago on May 10 and finishing at the Shrine Expo Hall in sunny Los Angeles on June 3.

This journey will mark the first Griselda tour since 2020. In the meantime, the group has still stayed busy releasing acclaimed albums and performing at festivals such as Day N Vegas, Made in America, and Rolling Loud.

Griselda is coming off a string of highly anticipated album releases. Most recently on the music front, Benny The Butcher unveiled the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed Tana Talk series earlier this month, which comes with 12 tracks and additional features from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and more. He also charted new territory with his single “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole reaching the Billboard Hot 100.

Prior to that, Westside Gunn dropped his latest entry into his HWH collection – HWH8. In February, Conway The Machine released his critically acclaimed LP God Don’t Make Mistakes featuring Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, TI, Beanie Sigel and more. This ensures the collective will have plenty of material, old and new, to perform for their supporters within the next few months. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 25) at 10am EST via and you can grab them here.

Be sure to check out the full list of Griselda Tour Dates:

Tue 5/10/2022 Chicago, IL Radius

Sat 5/14/2022 Rochester, NY Armory

Sun 5/15/2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Wed 5/18/2022 New York, NY T5

Thu 5/19/2022 Washington DC Echo Stage

Sat 5/21/2022 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Thu 5/26/2022 Dallas, TX The Factory

Sun 5/29/2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Thu 6/2/2022 San Francisco, CA Warfield

Fri 6/3/2022 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall