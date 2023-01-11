Last fall, Westside Gunn blessed the masses with 10, a 12-song body of work with additional assists from DJ Drama, Benny the Butcher, A$AP Rocky, Black Star, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Run The Jewels, and more. Following previously released visuals for “FlyGod Jr,” “Mac Don’t Stop,” “Nigo Louis,” “Peppas,” and “Super Kick Party,” the Buffalo talent drops off another for “BDP,” which features Rome Streetz and Stove God Cooks. Produced by Conductor Williams, the track contains the high level of lyricism that’s signature for the Griselda collective:

“I move mountains, move work through public housin’, shootout, shells hit the ground, at least 1000, my b**ch Nina hit like Ronda Rousey, used to sip cups of purple ’til I was drowsy, then there was a drought, no yellow or green for me, my .40 got a big nose like BDP, murder bravado, the plug said, ‘No hablo,’ I looked across, I seen at least 1000 bricks, Alhamdulillah, the most gorgeous, the most gifted, prolific, four-fifth kick like Bruce s**t, the sky hawk throwin’ two blicks, ruthless…”

Directed by Daily Gems, the accompanying clip for “BDP” begins with a shot of Streetz and a couple of his cohorts in a stairway before switching to Gunn riding around in an SUV. An iced out Stove God makes his appearance in an elevator.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Westside Gunn surprised his fans by announcing that this year will be his last as a recording artist:

“2023 is definitely my last year doing this s**t, I don’t have nothing else to prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked with everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus motherf**kers still don’t even understand…”

Press play on Westside Gunn, Rome Streetz, and Stove God Cooks’ “BDP” video below.