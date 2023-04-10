New information has emerged regarding the details of yet another mass shooting. As previously reported by REVOLT, this morning (April 10), a gunman claimed multiple lives at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky just before the establishment opened to the public.

The attacker, killed during the tragedy, has been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon. Initially, the individual was thought to be a current or former employee of the bank. During a press conference held hours after the shooting, it was confirmed he was an employee recently notified that his position would be terminated. According to CNN, Sturgeon left his parents a note informing them of the crime he would commit. At this time, it is unknown if his parents had a chance to read the letter beforehand.

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel also confirmed Sturgeon broadcasted the massacre on social media, but did not specify which platform. “I will say this — that the suspect was live-streaming, and unfortunately, that’s tragic to know that, that incident was out there and captured. We’re hopeful that we can have that incident removed,” she confessed. It was previously announced that five people were killed. Authorities later released the names of four victims: Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Jim Tutt, 64. Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was critically wounded as the squad exchanged gunfire with Sturgeon. Gwinn-Villaroel clarified that the shooter was killed by police.

Earlier, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear disclosed that “one of my closest friends” was killed in the Louisville tragedy. The person he was referring to is Elliot, who he emotionally admitted “helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad.” Beshear ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff until Friday (April 14) evening to honor the lives lost in the Louisville bank shooting at 333 E. Main Street.

