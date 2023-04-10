Photo: Michael Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

New information has emerged regarding the details of yet another mass shooting. As previously reported by REVOLT, this morning (April 10), a gunman claimed multiple lives at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky just before the establishment opened to the public.

The attacker, killed during the tragedy, has been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon. Initially, the individual was thought to be a current or former employee of the bank. During a press conference held hours after the shooting, it was confirmed he was an employee recently notified that his position would be terminated. According to CNN, Sturgeon left his parents a note informing them of the crime he would commit. At this time, it is unknown if his parents had a chance to read the letter beforehand.

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel also confirmed Sturgeon broadcasted the massacre on social media, but did not specify which platform. “I will say this — that the suspect was live-streaming, and unfortunately, that’s tragic to know that, that incident was out there and captured. We’re hopeful that we can have that incident removed,” she confessed. It was previously announced that five people were killed. Authorities later released the names of four victims: Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Jim Tutt, 64. Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was critically wounded as the squad exchanged gunfire with Sturgeon. Gwinn-Villaroel clarified that the shooter was killed by police.

Earlier, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear disclosed that “one of my closest friends” was killed in the Louisville tragedy. The person he was referring to is Elliot, who he emotionally admitted “helped me build my law career. Help me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad.” Beshear ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff until Friday (April 14) evening to honor the lives lost in the Louisville bank shooting at 333 E. Main Street.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

President Biden addresses deadly Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

At least 4 dead, 8 wounded in Louisville bank shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

3 Black Texas sisters were mysteriously killed in 2022, and there still isn't even a suspect

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

President Biden addresses deadly Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

At least 4 dead, 8 wounded in Louisville bank shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

3 Black Texas sisters were mysteriously killed in 2022, and there still isn't even a suspect

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More