As previously stated by REVOLT, this morning (April 10), tragedy struck as nearly a dozen people were shot in Louisville, Kentucky. At least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported after an individual entered Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing deadly rounds.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence. Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in congress act to protect our communities?” President Joe Biden tweeted in response to the tragedy. Following the shooting, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey revealed the attack happened around 8:30 a.m. and officers who quickly responded “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gunshots.”

The shooter was killed in the melee, but pending a thorough investigation, it is not immediately known if the bullets were from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or police fire. Humphrey announced the “lone gunman,” believed to be a current or former employee, carried out the attack approximately 30 minutes before the bank opened to the public. The chief added that his officers responded to the chaotic scene within three minutes. Although it was originally said that eight people sought medical treatment, a University of Louisville Hospital spokesperson told CNN they received nine patients who were wounded in the shooting. There are varying reports of the total number of individuals affected as this morning’s attack is still actively being investigated.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who has been consistently giving updates, tweeted that there will be “a 3 p.m. (Eastern) presser” held at “the Emergency Operations Center” with more information. He also condemned the “evil act of gun violence [that] took multiple lives and left several people, including one of our police officers, fighting for their lives.” The mayor asked the “entire city” to join him and his wife “in praying for the recovery of those who are receiving medical care, the families of those who lost a loved one, and those who are scared and heartbroken by what has happened this morning.” He added, “Our deepest gratitude to the heroic efforts of first responders, who arrived within minutes of being called, and who risked their lives to save others.”

