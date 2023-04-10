Photo: Luke Sharrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

As previously stated by REVOLT, this morning (April 10), tragedy struck as nearly a dozen people were shot in Louisville, Kentucky. At least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported after an individual entered Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing deadly rounds.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence. Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in congress act to protect our communities?” President Joe Biden tweeted in response to the tragedy. Following the shooting, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey revealed the attack happened around 8:30 a.m. and officers who quickly responded “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gunshots.”

The shooter was killed in the melee, but pending a thorough investigation, it is not immediately known if the bullets were from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or police fire. Humphrey announced the “lone gunman,” believed to be a current or former employee, carried out the attack approximately 30 minutes before the bank opened to the public. The chief added that his officers responded to the chaotic scene within three minutes. Although it was originally said that eight people sought medical treatment, a University of Louisville Hospital spokesperson told CNN they received nine patients who were wounded in the shooting. There are varying reports of the total number of individuals affected as this morning’s attack is still actively being investigated.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who has been consistently giving updates, tweeted that there will be “a 3 p.m. (Eastern) presser” held at “the Emergency Operations Center” with more information. He also condemned the “evil act of gun violence [that] took multiple lives and left several people, including one of our police officers, fighting for their lives.” The mayor asked the “entire city” to join him and his wife “in praying for the recovery of those who are receiving medical care, the families of those who lost a loved one, and those who are scared and heartbroken by what has happened this morning.” He added, “Our deepest gratitude to the heroic efforts of first responders, who arrived within minutes of being called, and who risked their lives to save others.”

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Louisville police identify gunman who live-streamed fatal mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

At least 4 dead, 8 wounded in Louisville bank shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

3 Black Texas sisters were mysteriously killed in 2022, and there still isn't even a suspect

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joe Biden
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Louisville police identify gunman who live-streamed fatal mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

At least 4 dead, 8 wounded in Louisville bank shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

3 Black Texas sisters were mysteriously killed in 2022, and there still isn't even a suspect

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More