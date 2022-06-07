This week, a teacher named Arnulfo Reyes spoke to ABC News about surviving the May 24 Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

Reyes was wounded in the deadly attack as he watched his classroom of 11 students be shot and killed. In total, 21 people died that day, including 19 children and two of his fellow teachers.

His story aired in two parts on Monday (June 6) and today (June 7). While speaking with ABC’s Amy Robach earlier on “Good Morning America,” Reyes discussed his disapproval of the law enforcement’s response time during the fatal incident.

“After everything, I get more angry because … I had nothing,” he said as he mentioned the officers’ bullet proof vests. “You’re supposed to protect and serve. … There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them,” Reyes added.

As previously reported by REVOLT, officials later released a detailed account of the day’s events and revealed that the gunman was in the school for up to an hour before authorities stopped the massacre.

On Monday, during an interview with “World News Tonight with David Muir,” the educator shared that his students were watching a movie when the mass shooting began. The kids heard gunshots and asked their teacher what was happening.

“And I said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but let’s go ahead and get under the table. Get under the table and act like you’re asleep,’” he said.

Reyes continued, “As they were doing that, and I was gathering them under the table and told them to act like they’re going to sleep, is about the time when I turned around and saw him standing there.”

As the suspect opened fire, the teacher was shot in his arm, back and lung, according to reports.

In the interview the teacher pleaded with the parents of the deceased to not be upset with him. “I’m sorry. I tried my best from what I was told to do. Please don’t be angry with me,” he said.