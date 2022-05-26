After witnessing her friend die from gunshots during Tuesday’s deadly attack, an 11-year-old went into full survivor mode to make it out of the Texas elementary school alive.

According to her aunt, Miah Cerrillo smeared her friend’s blood on her body and played dead in order to trick the gunman into thinking that she wasn’t alive.

“My sister-in-law said that she saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it on herself,” Blanca Rivera told KPRC.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire killing at least 19 students and two teachers.

Before his rampage, Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother in the head and informed a 15-year-old girl living in Germany of his plans to go “shoot up” the school via a text message. He was fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers at the scene of the crime.

Prior to her tactic to play dead, Miah was able to get ahold of her deceased teacher’s cellphone to dial 911 for help.

The shooting is now the second deadliest school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook tragedy claimed the lives of 26 children and adults in 2012.

Miah’s family says that despite surviving the attack, she is still traumatized by the events.

Her father, Miguel Cerrillo, explained that during the night of the shooting, she told him that “[the gunman is] going to come to get us.”

He also told the Washington Post that after learning that there was an active shooter situation, he managed to get to the school just in time to witness a police officer carrying his bloodied daughter out of the building.

The 11-year-old is one of five children in the Cerrillo family. Her younger sister, a second-grader at Robb Elementary School, was not harmed in the shooting.