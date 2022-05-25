More details continue to unfold surrounding yesterday’s massacre that took the lives of at least 19 students and two teachers.

According to the boyfriend of Salvador Ramos’ mother, the gunman left the house and went to live with his grandmother after a heated argument over WiFi two months ago. He also described that Ramos was a loner and standoffish.

“He was kind of a weird one. I never got along with him. I never socialized with him. He doesn’t talk to nobody,” said Juan Alvarez who has been in a relationship with Ramos’ mother for about a year now. “When you try to talk to him he’d just sit there and walk away.”

On Tuesday (May 24), Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire taking the lives of at least 19 children and two adults before he was fatally shot by an off-duty agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Despite the fact that 62-year-old Alvarez said that Ramos’ had strange energy, he still admits that he was “shocked” by the shooting.

“It’s wrong man, it’s pretty bad,” Alvarez continued. “I feel sorry for the kids that died.”

Following reports that Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother prior to his shooting rampage, the latest update confirmed that she is currently in critical condition.

According to his grandfather who also lived in the home, he “did not know his grandson had guns in the house.”

A neighbor to Ramos’ mother and his former Head Start teacher told the Associated Press that there was frequent incidents that went down at the house. She also confirmed that eight police officers arrived on the day that he went to stay with his grandmother.

Ramos legally purchased two assault rifles and scores of ammo for his 18th birthday last week.