The country continues to mourn the loss of over 20 lives in yet another senseless mass shooting. As previously reported by REVOLT, the victims were 19 elementary school kids and two teachers and took place earlier this week in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The identified gunman is Salvador Ramos. According to state Sen. John Whitmire, Ramos purchased the two rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on May 17 and May 20, just days after he turned 18. The teenager also bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18.

As more details begin to emerge, we are able to hear reactions from everyday citizens, politicians, and relatives. The latest is Rolando Reyes, the grandfather of Salvador Ramos, who spoke during an interview with The Post yesterday (May 25) and said he wasn’t aware how his grandson acquired the weapons used in Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School.

“I don’t know,” Reyes continued when asked if he believed his grandson plotted the shooting. “I can’t say whether he was planning to do this or not. That’s a question that’s going to haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Reyes also told ABC News he couldn’t “be around” guns due to a prior felony conviction. “I hate when I see the news of people getting shot. I’m against all that. Where do they let these people buy guns and all that?”

“I didn’t know he had weapons,” Reyes added. “If I would have known, I would have reported him.”

In additional news, politicians are once again divided on what caused the incident to happen. One politician in particular is U.S. representative Ronny Jackson, who serves Texas’ 13th congressional district. During an interview on Fox News, Jackson stated how much different things were when he was growing up in the Lone Star State. Jackson then directed his blame to various things that he feels are negative to children, including hip hop:

“And I just think that kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays, too. I look back and I think about the horrible stuff that they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games that they watch from a really early age with all of this horrible violence and stuff…”

