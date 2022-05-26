The husband of a teacher in Tuesday’s Texas school shooting has died just two days shy of his wife’s death.

According to family members, Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia died from a heart attack . The couple had been married for 24 years and together they had four children.

Irma is one of the two teachers who was killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre when a gunman entered the school and opened fire killing at least 19 students and two teachers. She died trying to protect her 4th grade class.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two assault rifles and several rounds of ammunition on his birthday last week. He also allegedly shot his grandmother in the head ahead of Tuesdays’ shooting rampage. She currently remains in critical condition.

The nephew of the couple took to Twitter to say that his uncle had “passed away due to grief.”

“Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” he wrote. “I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

Per Irma’s teaching bio, the couple leaves behind two sons and two daughters.

“I have my eldest Cristian son completing Marine boot camp and another son Jose attending Texas State university University,” read her teacher’s page. “My eldest daughter Lyliana will be a sophomore in high school and my youngest Alysandra will be a 7th grader this year.”