The United States Department of Justice announced Sunday (May 29) that it will conduct a review of the law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,” Department of Justice Spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Coley added.

Frustration, anger and demand for accountability rose after officials admitted that police made the “wrong decision” by improperly waiting a long time before confronting the gunman and getting the kids out of the classroom during the shooting. Parents say a quicker police response could have saved children’s lives.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a detailed timeline from the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed a 70 minute gap between the first call to 911 and when police finally confronted the gunman.

“Everybody is frustrated about the failures of what happened,” Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez told CNN on Saturday (May 28). “No community anywhere in the United States should have to deal with this.”

Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner. He also stated that whatever report is found will be made public at the conclusion of the review.

President Joe Biden has not spoken publicly about the police response to the shooting. He and First Lady Jill Biden visited a memorial at Robb Elementary School today (May 29) and met with families of the victims and survivors of the shooting.