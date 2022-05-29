President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are on their way to Uvalde, Texas to visit the families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The Bidens will also visit a memorial site at the elementary school, attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and meet with survivors and first responders, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “These were elementary school kids,” she said during a press briefing Thursday (May 26). “They should be losing their first teeth, not losing their lives.”

The Bidens are expected to arrive in Uvalde around noon Eastern time. This visit today (May 29) is Biden’s second trip in two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after a huge loss due to hate and gun violence. On May 17, he was in Buffalo, New York to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter allegedly drove almost three hours to kill 10 Black people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware. “We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”

Biden “wants to turn this pain to action” and is calling on Congress to help stop gun violence in the U.S. During the press briefing Jean-Pierre said the White House is “disappointed” that the Senate is not advancing domestic terror legislation.

“We’re always looking to do more, but right now, we need the help of Congress,” Jean-Pierre said. “We need Congress to act on that and we need Congress to advance common sense measures that we know will save lives when it comes to gun violence.” She added that America has more guns than people and that “if more guns was the solution, we would be the safest country, but we are not.”