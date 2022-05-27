A fourth-grade student who survived the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas will forever be haunted by memories of that day and the words he heard the gunman speak just before the deadly attack.

The child’s parents have asked that his identity be withheld, but the boy spoke with CBS affiliate KENS-TV and gave a vivid account of the frightening events. The child said that the classroom that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered was connected to his class.

After Ramos entered the adjoining room and barricaded himself in, he “started shooting children and teachers that were inside,” according to Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fourth-grader told KENS-TV reporter Henry Ramos that “he came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, ‘It’s time to die.'”

As the child continued his harrowing story, he said he and his friends could hear the gunshots coming from the room connected to theirs. The boy told four of his friends that they needed to hide. The five kids hid underneath a table with a tablecloth draped over it.

“I was hiding hard,” the boy said. “And I was telling my friend not to talk because he is going to hear us.”

The child recalled that once the police arrived, an officer said, “Yell if you need help.”

“One of the persons in my class said ‘help.’ The guy overheard and he came in and shot her,” he said. “The cop barged into that classroom. The guy shot at the cop. And the cops started shooting.”

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, three officers were injured in the gunfire but are expected to make full recoveries.

The fourth-grader shared that he eventually heard the gunfire stop and knew it was safe to come from under the table because he saw the officer’s armor and shield. He continued his story by remembering the brave actions of his teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, both of whom died while protecting their young students.

“They were nice teachers,” he said. “They were in front of my classmates to help. To save them.”

The 18-year-old gunman was also shot and killed during the attack. Police are still working to determine a solid motive.