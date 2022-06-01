According to various reports, the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety‘s investigation of the tragic Robb Elementary School mass shooting that took place in the Texas town late last month. According to a spokesman’s statement sent to news outlets from DPS, Uvalde schools Police Chief Peter Arredondo did conduct an initial interview with investigators, but “has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers that was made” a few days ago. As of this article, neither law enforcement division has responded.

In related news, Tuesday night (May 31) saw Arredondo being sworn in as a city council member. According to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the process was done privately in lieu of the city’s tragic events:

“Uvalde City Council members were sworn in today as per the city charter. Out of respect for the families who buried their children today, and who are planning to bury their children in the next few days, no ceremony was held.”

McLaughin then continued his official statement by speaking to the aforementioned investigation and apologizing to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who previously claimed that the state government wasn’t told the full story about said shooting:

“Our parents deserve answers and I trust the Texas Department of Public Safety/Texas Rangers will leave no stone unturned. Our emotions are raw, and hearts are broken, and words are sometimes exchanged because of those emotions. I want Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to know that I misunderstood statements I thought he said. We both attended the same law enforcement briefing. We appreciate the concern Dan Patrick has for the citizens of Uvalde and local law enforcement. I ask everyone to pray for us, the citizens of Uvalde as we grieve, and live through the pain, and the healing process.”