As the country continues to mourn the lives lost during the Uvalde mass shooting last week, people have paid their respects by visiting the makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School, which is where the tragic event took place.

Texas governor Greg Abbott visited the site yesterday (May 29) and was booed by the attendees.

“Please, Governor, help Uvalde County. We need change. We need change, Governor. We need change. Our children don’t deserve this,” a man shouted in a video circulating online. “Our children are under constant attack in this community. We need help.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the victims were 19 elementary school kids and two teachers. The identified gunman is Salvador Ramos. According to state Sen. John Whitmire, Ramos purchased the two rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on May 17 and May 20, just days after he turned 18. The teenager also bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18.

In related news, during a televised press conference last week that addressed the deadly mass shooting, Beto O’Rourke left his seat to call Abbott out on his gun safety stance. CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand tweeted that O’Rourke was escorted out.

Although the exchange was difficult for the entire room to hear because Abbott was the only one who had a mic, follow-up tweets confirm O’Rouke was fed up with Abbott’s actions.

“Beto O’Rourke just got up in the middle of the press conference to confront Texas Gov. Abbott directly and the police have just escorted him out,” Bertrand said.

Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. He tweeted, “You are my hero @BetoORourke. From the bottom of my heart, for my daughter Jaime and all victims of gun violence, thank you.”

Another user added, “Wow! Beto O’Rourke just crashed Gov. Abbott’s press conference on the Uvalde Massacre and demanded he do something about the state’s gun problem. Thank you, @BetoORourke!”