Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

New details continue to pour in following yesterday’s (March 27) deadly mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Today (March 28), authorities released bodycam footage showing the tense standoff between the shooter and police, and while it was indeed a team effort, two officers are being called heroes.

Dave Katz, a former DEA special agent and CEO of Global Security, who led the Nashville Police Department’s ballistic shield program in the 1990s, spoke with Fox News about yesterday’s heartbreaking events. Katz referred to the two officers credited with stopping the suspect as “heroes indeed.” Twenty-eight-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale was identified as the attacker who entered the Covenant School campus armed with two assault-style rifles and a pistol. Hale was originally mistaken as a teenager, then later identified as a transgender woman and former student of the institution.

Graphic footage included in tweets. 

In the bodycam footage, Nashville Officer Rex Englebert was briefed by a woman before he entered the building. “The kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don’t know where they are,” she informed him as he grabbed his rifle. “OK. Yes, ma’am,” he said before bravely heading toward danger. Englebert led a team inside of the school where they followed the sound of gunfire to Hale. Less than 30 seconds later, the threat was eliminated.

Michael Collazo rushed in and demanded Hale drop the weapon and freeze, while Englebert is said to have fired the fatal shot. “That’s exactly what has to be done. Heedless of officer safety, you enter and dispatch the shooter,” Katz added. The six victims were identified as Hallie Scruggs (the pastor’s daughter), Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney — all 9 years old — and 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak; 61, and Mike Hill; 61. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake noted that Hale had “a manifesto” and a map detailing how the attack would pan out.

See related posts below. Graphic footage included in tweets.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More