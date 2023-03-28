Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Last night (March 27), the Metro Nashville Police Department shared more information on the Covenant School female shooter and shooting, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including three children.

Law enforcement identified the female suspect as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake later revealed that Hale was a former student at the Tennessee Christian facility.

And while authorities did not precisely say why Hale decided to open fire at the school, police did share that the shooting was most likely premeditated. They alluded that the 28-year-old had “some resentment for having to go to that school.” “We have a manifesto; we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” Drake told NBC News. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

On Monday morning, Hale drove a Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/School on Burton Hills Drive. A surveillance camera caught her vehicle arriving and parking on the facility’s property. Once she made it to the school’s side doors, Hale shot through the glass to make her point of entry. The 28-year-old was heavily armed with three guns, two assault-type weapons, as she began roaming through the building.

While inside, Hale shot and killed Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Katherine Koonce, 61. Dieckhaus, Kinney, and Scruggs were all students, while Hill was a custodian; Koonce, the head of the school; and Peak, a substitute teacher.

At 10:13 a.m., local authorities received a call about shots being fired. Law enforcement rushed to the scene, made entry, and began clearing the building, according to the MNPD news release. After hearing shots coming from the second level, a team of cops headed up there and made contact with Hale, who had shot at police cars from a window. Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo “fired on Hale and fatally wounded her.”

GRAPHIC WARNING! This video contains officers making contact with Hale and firing shots.

As the mass shooting was reported live, local anchor Hannah McDonald shared that she covered an active shooter training event at the school in 2022. “It is a strange situation to be in right now,” McDonald told her NewsChannel 5 Nashville co-anchor, Vicki Yates. “And I cannot believe that this school, I said a year ago, did this [active] [shooter] training. I was there. And here they are now, about 13 months later, putting this into practice.”

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023
