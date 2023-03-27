As previously reported by REVOLT, today (March 27), tragedy struck at Covenant School, a Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade in Nashville, Tennessee. Initially, authorities shared that three students were killed in the shooting, but as new details come to light in the ongoing investigation, it’s been revealed that three adults were killed as well.

While the name of the suspect has yet to be released, police stated that the now-deceased shooter was a female believed to be in her teens. It was later announced that the suspect was a 28-year-old woman. Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron revealed that the attacker entered the private school through a side door, armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. According to CNN, police were first alerted of the active shooter situation at 10:13 a.m. local time. By 10:27 a.m., she was pronounced dead.

BREAKING ⚡️ US: Three children and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville by a female shooter, authorities said. The suspect, who had multiple weapons, also died after being shot by policepic.twitter.com/csUDlUVrup — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 27, 2023

Three children were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. CNN added that just three months into the year, today’s incident is the deadliest mass school shooting since the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead on May 24, 2022. Today’s violence also marks the 19th at an American school or university in 2023. “In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals,” Mayor John Cooper shared.

Avery Myrick is a Nashville local whose mother teaches at Covenant School and was present when the shooting occurred. “Just getting that initial phone call that she was OK, it obviously brings a ton of relief, but you’re still hurting for the people out there who may not get that call,” she said while speaking with a CNN-affiliate news station.