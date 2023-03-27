Three children were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee today (March 27). Authorities say the tragedy took place at Covenant School, a Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade.

The victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. At this time, no other patients are believed to be being treated. According to ABC News, police officers at the scene “engaged” with the shooter and the suspect is now dead. In a tweet, the Metro Nashville Police Department alerted the community about the situation and informed parents where they could pick up their children.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” a tweet regarding the incident read. During a press briefing following the attack, officials described the shooter as a female who appeared to be a teenager, carrying two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun. At this time, her name has yet to be released.

The woman was killed by police officers just before 10:30 a.m. local time. As the investigation continues, it is believed that she entered the Nashville school through a side door before taking the stairs to the second floor and then opening fire on the unsuspecting children. A local news anchor named Hannah McDonald shared that her mother-in-law works at the front desk at Covenant School and was returning from her break when she heard the gunshots.

“I wanted to make sure it was okay with her before I talked about her experience,” McDonald emotionally said while sitting at the news desk during a live broadcast. “My mother-in-law is the front desk angel… She was at the school this morning; however, Diana was able to come out of this safe. She actually stepped away to take a break. I mean, and that is why right now I’m just — I’m torn,” the anchor shared appearing both devastated and grateful at the same time.

See the clip below.