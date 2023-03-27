Photo: Catherine McQueen via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Three children were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee today (March 27). Authorities say the tragedy took place at Covenant School, a Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade.

The victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. At this time, no other patients are believed to be being treated. According to ABC News, police officers at the scene “engaged” with the shooter and the suspect is now dead. In a tweet, the Metro Nashville Police Department alerted the community about the situation and informed parents where they could pick up their children.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” a tweet regarding the incident read. During a press briefing following the attack, officials described the shooter as a female who appeared to be a teenager, carrying two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun. At this time, her name has yet to be released.

The woman was killed by police officers just before 10:30 a.m. local time. As the investigation continues, it is believed that she entered the Nashville school through a side door before taking the stairs to the second floor and then opening fire on the unsuspecting children. A local news anchor named Hannah McDonald shared that her mother-in-law works at the front desk at Covenant School and was returning from her break when she heard the gunshots.

“I wanted to make sure it was okay with her before I talked about her experience,” McDonald emotionally said while sitting at the news desk during a live broadcast. “My mother-in-law is the front desk angel… She was at the school this morning; however, Diana was able to come out of this safe. She actually stepped away to take a break. I mean, and that is why right now I’m just — I’m torn,” the anchor shared appearing both devastated and grateful at the same time.

See the clip below.

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Black man thrown out of Temecula CRT school board meeting after being told to "leave the country"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023
