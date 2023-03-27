Photo: Seth Herald/ Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

A pediatric surgeon, who goes by Britney Grayson, claimed that she spoke at Chapel and visited kids at The Covenant School, a Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade in Nashville, Tennessee, 20 minutes before three students and three adults were fatally shot earlier today (March 27).

“Just [four] hours ago we arrived [at] the Covenant School in Nashville. Our dear friends invited us to speak at Chapel and stay and visit their girls’ classrooms, pictured below. The kids were great. We taught them about life in Kenya and what it means to be a missionary,” Grayson wrote in a Twitter post. “We drove away at 10:12 a.m. and less than 20 minutes later, at least [three] children were shot right there on the campus. There are no words for this feeling. I think the normal feeling is supposed to be relief that we were already gone and our lives are safe.”

She continued, “But to do what I do makes me literally one of the most qualified people on the planet to help in that situation. Why had we driven away just minutes before? Could I have helped those children if we were still there? I feel guilty for being safe.”

“But furthermore, WHY ARE OUR CHILDREN BEING MASSACRED IN THEIR SCHOOLS?! I have no idea when this country will have had enough and I’m utterly, completely, totally shocked that, as a nation, we aren’t there yet,” Grayson added in follow-up tweets. “I have personally operated on a school shooting victim. I have told too many parents and family members that their loved ones are dead as a result of gun violence. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

According to Metropolitan Nashville Police, the suspect, who was killed by police, was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. She was transgender and a former student of the school where the shooting occurred.

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Black man thrown out of Temecula CRT school board meeting after being told to "leave the country"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023
