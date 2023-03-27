Earlier today (March 27), three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The tragic event took place at Covenant School, a Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade. A Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaront stated that “the first call on the shooting came in at 10:13 a.m. and the shooter was dead at 10:27 a.m.” The suspect was a 28-year-old woman who was shot and killed by the police.

Since the news broke, reporters fled to the scene to cover what was unfolding, and one passionate mother in particular took over a Fox News livestream to share her candid thoughts on the matter. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” the woman began. She initially started in the background of the footage but then demanded her moment to speak front and center.

She then walked closer to the mic and shared that she was just visiting town on a family vacation with her son to see her sister-in-law when the tragedy happened. “I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have met with over 130 lawmakers,” she said. “How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”

“Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars,” she continued. “Assault weapons have contributed to the border crisis and fentanyl. We are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws. These mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation. I’m pretty sure this was an unsecured weapon that this teenager got a hold of. We can’t even pass gun safe storage laws in this country to protect kids from getting a hold of weapons that they shoot each other with.”

The feed then switched back to the in-studio reporter who started to voice over some footage of the area. “The woman said it quite succinctly. ‘Aren’t you tired of this?’ Yes, we are tired of this,” he said.

You can view the full video of the livestream down below.