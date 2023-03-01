Photo: LEREXIS via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Demands for justice are flooding social media in memory of Cashay Henderson. The Black transgender woman was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Sunday (Feb. 26) morning just before the apartment she was in was set on fire.

“Cashay Henderson. She was a beautiful transgender woman. She had friends and was loved. And in death, they try to take all that from her. Rest in peace, angel. You won’t be forgotten,” one tweet read. Another included a link to a GoFundMe account set up in her honor. “Hello, my name is Veronica Beck, and I am trying to raise money for funeral expenses for my dear cousin Cashay, who was unfairly and unexpectedly taken from us on Feb. 26, 2023,” the post began. Next, Beck described the deceased to be a beautiful person inside and out: “Cashay was born June 14, 1991 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a bubbly spirit with a down-to-earth, tell-it-like-it-is personality. Cashay was a transgender female and was as beautiful as can be, inside and out. Cashay didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

The organizer noted that the 31-year-old spent “her last days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin [and that] where she lived, transgender females are murdered at an alarming rate and unfortunately Cashay became a part of that statistic.” The GoFundMe account, which was created just one day ago, has already reached over $3,800 of its $4,000 goal. “My heart aches for our trans loved ones who are under constant attack by people who took an oath to serve us. While I put no faith in politicians, they need to be held accountable for the vile hatred they spew. Black Trans Women and other Trans Women of color are continuing to suffer the most from this hateful rhetoric, the numbers speak for themselves. I wish there was something more I could do because seeing precious lives being snuffed is taking a toll. I have a precious group of LGBTQ youths who I educate and adore, but sometimes I feel helpless because I can’t protect them from everything. There is a black trans [woman] whom I care for deeply and still worry for her safety. I just want to say rest in power, queen and we will do the best we can to make sure your passing is not in vain,” one donor commented.

According to local news station WSAZ 3, the Milwaukee Fire Department discovered Henderson’s body inside an apartment unit. Officials are declaring her death as a homicide and so far no suspects have been named. The outlet added that she is the third transgender woman killed in Milwaukee in the last eight months.

See what supporters are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
LGBTQ rights
RIP
Shootings

