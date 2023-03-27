Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

As news continues to come in about the tragic shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, a local anchor, Hannah McDonald, revealed that she covered an active shooter training event at the school 13 months ago.

“It is a strange situation to be in right now,” McDonald told her NewsChannel 5 Nashville co-anchor, Vicki Yates. “And I cannot believe that this school, I said a year ago, did this [active] [shooter] training. I was there. And here they are now, about 13 months later, putting this into practice.”

Yates later added, “I guess if there’s anything to be thankful for, it’s that they did have pre-training because it could’ve been so much worse, I’m sure.”

As previously reported, a female shooter entered the Christian elementary for preschool through sixth grade, reportedly through the side door, and fatally shot three kids and three adult staff members. First responders transported some of the victims to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors pronounced them dead.

A pair of officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department, who entered the school building, went toward the sound of gunfire on the second floor and killed the armed woman. After authorities brought the female suspect down, the MNPD alerted the community about the incident and parents with a location to pick up their children.

During a press briefing, law enforcement revealed that the shooter was a 28-year-old local woman. She entered the school carrying two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun. However, the police have not released her name. And as McDonald emotionally covered the shooting, she informed viewers that her mother-in-law is an employee at the Christian facility and was returning from her break when she heard the female suspect firing shots.

“I wanted to make sure it was okay with her before I talked about her experience,” McDonald said during a live broadcast. “My mother-in-law is the front desk angel… She was at the school this morning; however, Diana was able to come out of this safe. She actually stepped away to take a break. I mean, and that is why right now I’m just — I’m torn.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More