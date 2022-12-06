Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.06.2022

Last night (Dec. 5), viewers watched in horror as Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency during a live broadcast. The 68-year-old was sitting with commentator Dominique Wilkins when he began convulsing and lost consciousness.

As the two spoke, Wilkins appeared unaware of what was unfolding right beside him. After a few seconds of Rathbun shaking uncontrollably and slumping into his chair, his co-host turned to face him, then the cameras cut to a wide shot of the arena. Reps for the Hawks later released a statement regarding the incident. “Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the message began. “Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation,” it continued.

Those who were present or saw the incident on television shared their thoughts on social media. “Bob Rathbun looked like he just had a major health collapse and I am traumatized,” a user tweeted. He added, “That was disturbing to witness live like that.” Another person wrote, “Yo, WTF. I just saw some s**t happen to Bob Rathbun on television. Holy s**t. I am hoping he is OK.” Others called out those who shared the footage online. “Anyone out there that still has the video up from Atlanta last night of the frightening incident involving Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun, please delete it IMMEDIATELY! It is too terrifying and graphic for people to see! Why do you need the video up? Text explanation — all you need!” one post read.

“Prayers up for Bob Rathbun, man. I didn’t see it and I don’t want to, just glad to hear he’s conscious and in good hands,” a fan posted. The latest update on the announcer is that he is stable, but no other information has been released at this time. After the on-air scare, Lauren Jbara filled in for Rathbun as the Hawks fell to the Thunder.

See related posts below.

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Milan Rouge on being a businesswoman and building her brand | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Philadelphia’s own Milan Rouge appears on this all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” for a ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.02.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Berner on navigating the cannabis industry and his brand "Cookies" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Cannabis mogul Berner appears on “Assets Over Liabilities” for a conversation about how he got ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2022
View More