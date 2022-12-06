Last night (Dec. 5), viewers watched in horror as Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency during a live broadcast. The 68-year-old was sitting with commentator Dominique Wilkins when he began convulsing and lost consciousness.

As the two spoke, Wilkins appeared unaware of what was unfolding right beside him. After a few seconds of Rathbun shaking uncontrollably and slumping into his chair, his co-host turned to face him, then the cameras cut to a wide shot of the arena. Reps for the Hawks later released a statement regarding the incident. “Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the message began. “Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation,” it continued.

For those watching Hawks tonight, thank you for your grace & keep prayers coming. Our partner Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals quickly treated him for dehydration-he is stable, responsive & @ Emory Midtown for further evaluation — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) December 6, 2022

Those who were present or saw the incident on television shared their thoughts on social media. “Bob Rathbun looked like he just had a major health collapse and I am traumatized,” a user tweeted. He added, “That was disturbing to witness live like that.” Another person wrote, “Yo, WTF. I just saw some s**t happen to Bob Rathbun on television. Holy s**t. I am hoping he is OK.” Others called out those who shared the footage online. “Anyone out there that still has the video up from Atlanta last night of the frightening incident involving Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun, please delete it IMMEDIATELY! It is too terrifying and graphic for people to see! Why do you need the video up? Text explanation — all you need!” one post read.

“Prayers up for Bob Rathbun, man. I didn’t see it and I don’t want to, just glad to hear he’s conscious and in good hands,” a fan posted. The latest update on the announcer is that he is stable, but no other information has been released at this time. After the on-air scare, Lauren Jbara filled in for Rathbun as the Hawks fell to the Thunder.

See related posts below.

Anyone out there that still has the video up from Atlanta last night of the frightening incident involving Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun, please delete it IMMEDIATELY!

It is too terrifying and graphic for people to see!

Why do you need the video up?

Text explanation – all you need! — Scott Hable👣 (@sctthbl) December 6, 2022

Bob Rathbun looked like he just had a major health collapse and I am traumatized — Maine (@mainey_maine) December 6, 2022

Pray pray pray hard for Bob Rathbun.

Not sure but it looks like he had a serious medical emergency live in air just now. — Orin James Romain (@orinromain) December 6, 2022

I wonder what is going through the other announcer's mind in the Bob Rathbun video. — Dr. James E. Olsson (@DrJamesOlsson) December 6, 2022

Why are people sharing that Bob Rathbun video. Anyone doing that shit is straight up foul — ExpiredPaint_art (@expiredpaint_) December 6, 2022

Prayers up for Bob Rathbun man. I didn’t see it and I don’t want to, just glad to hear he’s conscious and in good hands. — Coop 🪐 (@WowThatsCoop) December 6, 2022

Yo wtf I just saw some shit happen to Bob Rathbun on television holy shit I am hoping he is ok — AJ Griffin’s Armsleeve (@AJGRIFFlN) December 6, 2022

If you share the Bob Rathbun vid you're the worst kind of human. Hope he's OK he is one of the very best human beings out there. — Joe (@JoeHulbertNBA) December 6, 2022