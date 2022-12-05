Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.05.2022

Today (Dec. 5), ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staff members that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been benched amid news of their affair. According to an article from Variety, the news division must decide how to move forward regarding the matter.

Last week, a bombshell was dropped when Holmes and Robach’s relationship was exposed. Aside from the pair being co-anchors on the highly popular and respected afternoon television show “GMA3,” an extension of “Good Morning America,” both of them are married — to other people. The news came with video proof that showed the hosts together on a weekend getaway. In one clip, Holmes gently slapped and gripped Robach’s butt. Photos also showed the two holding hands inside a car. While their affair does not violate any company policy, ABC News reportedly called the situation “an internal and external disruption” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the co-hosts today, and it remains unclear when Holmes and Robach will return. The New York Post noted that Holmes has been wed to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. The outlet added that he also allegedly had a three-year affair with a married producer at “GMA,” Natasha Singh, beginning in 2016. Robach was reportedly helping her co-host and Singh figure out their situation. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” a source told the publication. Another insider claimed, “Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha. She never thought about [Holmes cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy’s daughter was their daughter’s babysitter.”

In today’s announcement, Godwin said, “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which you guys know are all of us, the people here at ABC.” She added, “I really want to remind [everyone] what kind of organization we are. We are kind, we are inclusive. We are respectful and we are transparent, and we are focused on the work.”

