Robin Roberts has announced that she will be taking some personal time away from her position on “Good Morning America.”

According to reports, the 61-year-old television anchor revealed months ago that her partner Amber Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently finished radiation treatment. Roberts is a two-time survivor of the disease and was first diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump while preparing for a news segment on how to perform self-checks. In addition to her bout with breast cancer, Roberts has also previously battled myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is a rare type of blood cancer caused when abnormal cells form in the body’s bone marrow. At the time, she underwent a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

While it has not been specified how long she will be off the air, Roberts suggested that her hiatus will end sometime in September via a post on Instagram. She shared an inspirational message on Aug. 24 as a part of her Wednesday Wisdom video for the week. “You may have made mistakes, but you are still a child of the most high God. You may have gone through disappointments, but you have royal blood flowing through your veins,” said Roberts. “You may have missed some good opportunities, but let these words sink deep down into your spirit. The king is still in you, the queen is still in you. You are still wearing a crown of favor. Now you have to start calling out that king, calling out that queen. You have to release what God has put inside of you already.”

She then proceeded to play a voice memo from her partner during the clip. Roberts became a co-anchor on “Good Morning America” in 2005 after working as a sportscaster on ESPN for 15 years.