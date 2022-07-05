ABC News has officially found the next co-anchor for the weekend edition of “Good Morning America.” Today (July 5), ABC News President Kim Godwin told staff that Janai Norman will now work alongside anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim, effective immediately. Norman fills a spot vacated by Dan Harris, who left the program last summer after a 21-year run to focus more on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier.

“’Stay far from timid. Only make moves when your heart’s in it. And live the phrase the sky’s the limit,'” Norman quotes in her celeboratory Instagram caption. “I feel so many things, but can’t nail down the words just yet. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. And honestly, so proud of myself.”

“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” Godwin wrote in her memo to staff. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

Norman first worked at ABC News as an intern back in 2011 and has been full-time since 2016. Throughout the years, she has worked as a correspondent and anchor for the boradcasting company, led “Pop News” on the weekends, and was the overnight anchor for “World News Now” and “America This Morning.”

Godwin’s note also highlighted some of the specific events that Norman was present to report on for the company. “As a correspondent, she was on the scene covering the manhunt for the Brooklyn subway shooter earlier this year, was on the ground in South Carolina covering the Senate race for the network’s 2020 election night coverage, and has covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests after the death of George Floyd,” Godwin says.