On Friday (April 28), Jack Harlow liberated his third studio LP, Jackman., a 10-song effort with zero features. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to collect between 45,000 and 50,000 album-equivalent units during its debut week.
Today (May 1), fans were treated to a new visual from the aforementioned release for “They Don’t Love It,” a Hollywood Cole-produced offering that sees the Louisville talent delivering some of his hardest raps to date.
“Another day, another dollar, another phone with another feature, I don’t play goalie, but I’m my brother’s keeper, surrounded by family, I’m not with other people, they say I got my pops’ demeanor and mother’s features, the Garden still Private as ever, the gang thrivin’ together, ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever, the hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters, and hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then…”
The accompanying clip brings viewers to Harlow‘s Kentucky stomping grounds, where he enjoys a cookout with his family, participates in a soccer match, and rides around the city with his friends. At one point, he even shows the schools he attended during his youth — Bloom Elementary, Highland Middle, and Atherton High.
Jackman. follows 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, which contained 15 dope cuts and additional contributions from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. That body of work both peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 and earned Harlow a gold certification in the United States. Since Come Home‘s arrival, the “Churchill Downs” rapper continued to make momentum via appearances on songs like Chris Brown’s “Psychic,” Rod Wave’s “Yungen,” and EST Gee’s “Backstage Passes.” Press play on Jack Harlow’s “They Don’t Love It” video below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates
Juicy J and Xavier Wulf connect for "No Man" visual
Lil Baby drops off new visual for "Go Hard"
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.