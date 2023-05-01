On Friday (April 28), Jack Harlow liberated his third studio LP, Jackman., a 10-song effort with zero features. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to collect between 45,000 and 50,000 album-equivalent units during its debut week.

Today (May 1), fans were treated to a new visual from the aforementioned release for “They Don’t Love It,” a Hollywood Cole-produced offering that sees the Louisville talent delivering some of his hardest raps to date.

“Another day, another dollar, another phone with another feature, I don’t play goalie, but I’m my brother’s keeper, surrounded by family, I’m not with other people, they say I got my pops’ demeanor and mother’s features, the Garden still Private as ever, the gang thrivin’ together, ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever, the hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters, and hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then…”

The accompanying clip brings viewers to Harlow‘s Kentucky stomping grounds, where he enjoys a cookout with his family, participates in a soccer match, and rides around the city with his friends. At one point, he even shows the schools he attended during his youth — Bloom Elementary, Highland Middle, and Atherton High.

Jackman. follows 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, which contained 15 dope cuts and additional contributions from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. That body of work both peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 and earned Harlow a gold certification in the United States. Since Come Home‘s arrival, the “Churchill Downs” rapper continued to make momentum via appearances on songs like Chris Brown’s “Psychic,” Rod Wave’s “Yungen,” and EST Gee’s “Backstage Passes.” Press play on Jack Harlow’s “They Don’t Love It” video below.