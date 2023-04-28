Twitter is known for giving credit where it’s due — and the latest recipient is Jack Harlow.

At midnight (April 28), the 25-year-old rapper dropped his latest album, Jackman, for the world to hear. The 10-track featureless project comes nearly a year after the release of his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Harlow was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. At 17, he began his rap career by releasing several EPs and mixtapes. However, it wasn’t until 2020 Harlow experienced viral fame with his single “What’s Poppin.” He entered the pop culture mainstream in 2021 after working with Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby.” According to Billboard, Harlow is signed to Generation Now, an imprint of Atlantic Records.

Once Harlow’s Jackman became available, fans hurried to listen to his newest offering. Some were thoroughly impressed after believing the young artist’s best days were behind him. Meanwhile, others proclaimed Harlow’s third studio album is his best one yet. On Twitter, one person wrote, “This is officially the best type of Jack Harlow music.”

This is officially the best type of jack harlow music pic.twitter.com/Jkc3xZm7pF — Dnny!🦋 (@WhoaDnny) April 28, 2023

A second user spoke about one of the album’s songs and how the 25-year-old is emerging in front of fans’ eyes. “‘Gang Gang Gang’ is actually so insane,” they said. “[It’s] a real-life realization that the best people in your life grew up in the worst ways possible. Jack Harlow [is] becoming an artist in front of our eyes.”

Gang Gang Gang is actually so insane. a real life realization that the best people in your life grew up in the worst ways possible. jack harlow becoming an artist in front of our eyes — y – hunter // brady skjei fan club leader (@socsportsfan) April 28, 2023

Another user added, “Jack Harlow very clearly had something to prove on his new album Jackman. I can faithfully say that he has indeed proved it.”

Jack Harlow very clearly had something to prove on his new album Jackman… I can faithfully say that he has indeed proved it pic.twitter.com/UI2xtn7bXa — Bryce (@FittsBryce) April 28, 2023

Outside of setting the music scene ablaze, the Kentucky native is also preparing to light up TV screens. Harlow recently landed the lead role in a White Men Can’t Jump reboot. The 20th Century’s film will premiere on Hulu on May 19. See how more Twitter users reacted to Harlow’s new album below:

OLD JACK HARLOW IS BACK pic.twitter.com/KtSjCwMDtk — frostee (@frosteeflake) April 28, 2023

Everyone listening to Jack Harlow new album “Jackman”: pic.twitter.com/DoC8BZsfZi — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 28, 2023

Damn Jack Harlow was spittin here did not expect him to open the album like this pic.twitter.com/aOatgAsxOi — Joey (@gothamhiphop) April 28, 2023

I feel like Jack Harlow has been frustrated misheard misunderstood and under appreciated but I promise y’all are gonna feel him now — ENERGYTWIIN (@deathbyriri) April 28, 2023