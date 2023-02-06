On Sunday (Feb. 5), 20th Century Studios premiered their first look teaser for the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which stars Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as the main characters. Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Andrew Schulz, and Vince Staples are among the rest of the leading cast.

In the short clip, Harlow and Walls can be seen exchanging banter and competing against others in basketball while Skee-Lo’s “I Wish” plays in the background. While it does provide glimpses into what we can expect, the 30-second video still leaves much to speculation.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Harlow signed on for the film, a reboot of the 1992 classic with Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, and Rosie Perez, last year. Walls (of “Power” fame) locked in shortly after. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Harlow spoke on obtaining the role:

“You know, I did the work to get it,” the Louisville star stated. “I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things. I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

He continued by acknowledging the conversation surrounding the remake: “It’s either just going to be [that] there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that and it’s like, ‘Wow, and you brought it. You brought it.’ I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music. It’s my first one, so I care a lot about it.”

Check out both Harlow and Walls in the White Men Can’t Jump teaser below. The movie will hit Hulu’s streaming service May 19.