Jack Harlow is officially back on the scene. Today (Nov. 10), he unveiled a new song titled “Lovin On Me,” an infectious track ready-made for the dance floor. The OZ, Nik D, and Sean Momberger-produced offering sees the Louisville rapper spitting game over a sample of Cadillac Dale’s “Whatever.”

“Young J-A-C-K, AKA Rico, like Suave, Young Enrique, speakin’ of AKA, she’s a alpha, but not around your boy, she get quiet ’round your boy, hold on, don’t know what you heard or what you thought about your boy, but they lied about your boy, goin’ dumb and it’s some’ idiotic about your boy, she wearin’ cheetah print, that’s how bad she wanna bе spotted ’round your boy…”

The accompanying visual for “Lovin On Me” comes courtesy of Aiden Cullen. Keeping things simple, the clip shows Harlow, his friends, and a bevy of beauties catching vibes to the music in a studio.

Just prior to the release of his latest single, the Generation Now-signed artist shared an appreciative message to his fans. “Thank you for allowing me to reset this year. I moved back to Kentucky and gave you an album I could not have made on the road,” he wrote on social media. “Surrounded by family and childhood friends, this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now, a new era begins.”