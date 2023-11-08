On Tuesday (Nov. 7), popular Democrat Andy Beshear was reelected to a second term as governor of Kentucky. During his victory speech, he decided to shout out a rapper that supported him throughout his campaign.

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice. A choice not to move to the right or to the left, but a choice to move forward for every single family. A choice to reject Team R or Team D, and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky. A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Beshear declared before the crowd cheered in response.

Earlier this month, Harlow stood alongside the governor during a rally at the University of Louisville. Upon being handed the mic, the Louisville emcee told a story about how their relationship began.