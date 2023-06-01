Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Daniel Knighton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Cardi B and Latto have the internet buzzing after they made a surprise announcement.

Since the 24-year-old released her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” online users have been obsessed. Yesterday (May 31), Latto seemingly added to fans’ admiration of her hit track by announcing its remixed version.

“I ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Now I’m about to ‘Put It On Da Floor’ again. Remix, this Friday (June 2),” she shared in a Twitter video. Latto turned to a person next to her with a plastic bag over their head. The Georgia-raised artist quoted her lyrics, “Rip her out the plastic. She been actin’ brand new,” before she revealed the person as the Bronx native.

After Latto dropped the bombshell on her followers, fans went wild as they shared their thoughts on social media. One user claimed, “If Cardi comes on ‘Put It On Da Floor’ like she came on ‘Tomorrow 2,’ they got the song of the summer, easily.”

Another user spoke about the full-circle moment for Latto, who rapped over one of Cardi’s songs a few years back. “Latto went from freestyling to Cardi’s song in 2018 to now having a song with her in ’23,” the person wrote. “[I] can’t wait for them to ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Again. This Friday.”

Although the remix will be the first time the two female emcees collaborate on a song, the artists have a history of supporting each other. In 2020, Cardi released the music video to her single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Along with the Grammy Award winners, Latto was one of the artists who made a cameo appearance in the visuals. Since emerging onto the scene, the “Lottery” songwriter has vocalized her love for Cardi.

Be sure to check out other Twitter users’ reactions below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Latto
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Fans send messages of support to Vybz Kartel after lawyer shares grave prison update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is focused on the healing of “Me, Myself, and I” as she gives update on new music

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Fans send messages of support to Vybz Kartel after lawyer shares grave prison update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is focused on the healing of “Me, Myself, and I” as she gives update on new music

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More