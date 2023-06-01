Cardi B and Latto have the internet buzzing after they made a surprise announcement.
Since the 24-year-old released her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” online users have been obsessed. Yesterday (May 31), Latto seemingly added to fans’ admiration of her hit track by announcing its remixed version.
“I ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Now I’m about to ‘Put It On Da Floor’ again. Remix, this Friday (June 2),” she shared in a Twitter video. Latto turned to a person next to her with a plastic bag over their head. The Georgia-raised artist quoted her lyrics, “Rip her out the plastic. She been actin’ brand new,” before she revealed the person as the Bronx native.
Put it on da floor AGAIN!! FRIDAY!! @iamcardib 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7rOXJLlthS
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) May 31, 2023
After Latto dropped the bombshell on her followers, fans went wild as they shared their thoughts on social media. One user claimed, “If Cardi comes on ‘Put It On Da Floor’ like she came on ‘Tomorrow 2,’ they got the song of the summer, easily.”
If Cardi come on Put It On Da Floor like she came on Tomorrow 2, they got the song of the summer, easily. pic.twitter.com/JM3ZkT69wM
— BAVY (@itsbavy) May 31, 2023
Another user spoke about the full-circle moment for Latto, who rapped over one of Cardi’s songs a few years back. “Latto went from freestyling to Cardi’s song in 2018 to now having a song with her in ’23,” the person wrote. “[I] can’t wait for them to ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Again. This Friday.”
Latto went from freestyling to Cardi’s song in 2018 to now having a song with her in '23 ❤️
— Can’t wait for them to “ Put It On Da Floor Again” this Friday 🔥 https://t.co/avdxnmExQhpic.twitter.com/rqdTVuLXxV
— FRG (@femalerapgamee) May 31, 2023
Although the remix will be the first time the two female emcees collaborate on a song, the artists have a history of supporting each other. In 2020, Cardi released the music video to her single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Along with the Grammy Award winners, Latto was one of the artists who made a cameo appearance in the visuals. Since emerging onto the scene, the “Lottery” songwriter has vocalized her love for Cardi.
One thing about Latto she is always going to show love to Cardi B ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6yJavDZd8h
— Celebs Love Cardi B (@CelebLoveBardi) June 1, 2023
Be sure to check out other Twitter users’ reactions below:
How Cardi and Latto fans going to sleep tonight: pic.twitter.com/1LSoPh4ubf
— BAVY (@itsbavy) June 1, 2023
Latto: “Shh be quiet”
Cardi: “LET ME POP OFF”
OUUUHEBDBXB pic.twitter.com/0y7LLXRKlh
— 𝐣𝐨𝐫 | BARDI. (@Almanstarz) May 31, 2023
imagine latto says “shhh be quiet let her pop off” then cardi enters with her verse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xFnhsYjCS9
— wham ✯ (@bartierbae) May 31, 2023
big latto and cardi about to wake it up pic.twitter.com/93Ii4k026h
— louboutin❀✧ (@louboutincardi) May 31, 2023
Latto has come so far 🥺from being in cardi’s video to having a song with her! This a BIG WIN for BIG LATTO 🎰🎰🎰 pic.twitter.com/xb35n5lxmb
— youngest and richest 🎰 (@vibeswithlatto) May 31, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.
Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'
Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!
B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show
After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.
Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.