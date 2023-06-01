Cardi B and Latto have the internet buzzing after they made a surprise announcement.

Since the 24-year-old released her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” online users have been obsessed. Yesterday (May 31), Latto seemingly added to fans’ admiration of her hit track by announcing its remixed version.

“I ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Now I’m about to ‘Put It On Da Floor’ again. Remix, this Friday (June 2),” she shared in a Twitter video. Latto turned to a person next to her with a plastic bag over their head. The Georgia-raised artist quoted her lyrics, “Rip her out the plastic. She been actin’ brand new,” before she revealed the person as the Bronx native.

After Latto dropped the bombshell on her followers, fans went wild as they shared their thoughts on social media. One user claimed, “If Cardi comes on ‘Put It On Da Floor’ like she came on ‘Tomorrow 2,’ they got the song of the summer, easily.”

If Cardi come on Put It On Da Floor like she came on Tomorrow 2, they got the song of the summer, easily. pic.twitter.com/JM3ZkT69wM — BAVY (@itsbavy) May 31, 2023

Another user spoke about the full-circle moment for Latto, who rapped over one of Cardi’s songs a few years back. “Latto went from freestyling to Cardi’s song in 2018 to now having a song with her in ’23,” the person wrote. “[I] can’t wait for them to ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Again. This Friday.”

Latto went from freestyling to Cardi’s song in 2018 to now having a song with her in '23 ❤️ — Can’t wait for them to “ Put It On Da Floor Again” this Friday 🔥 https://t.co/avdxnmExQhpic.twitter.com/rqdTVuLXxV — FRG (@femalerapgamee) May 31, 2023

Although the remix will be the first time the two female emcees collaborate on a song, the artists have a history of supporting each other. In 2020, Cardi released the music video to her single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Along with the Grammy Award winners, Latto was one of the artists who made a cameo appearance in the visuals. Since emerging onto the scene, the “Lottery” songwriter has vocalized her love for Cardi.

One thing about Latto she is always going to show love to Cardi B ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6yJavDZd8h — Celebs Love Cardi B (@CelebLoveBardi) June 1, 2023

Be sure to check out other Twitter users’ reactions below:

How Cardi and Latto fans going to sleep tonight: pic.twitter.com/1LSoPh4ubf — BAVY (@itsbavy) June 1, 2023

Latto: “Shh be quiet”

Cardi: “LET ME POP OFF”

OUUUHEBDBXB pic.twitter.com/0y7LLXRKlh — 𝐣𝐨𝐫 | BARDI. (@Almanstarz) May 31, 2023

imagine latto says “shhh be quiet let her pop off” then cardi enters with her verse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xFnhsYjCS9 — wham ✯ (@bartierbae) May 31, 2023

big latto and cardi about to wake it up pic.twitter.com/93Ii4k026h — louboutin❀✧ (@louboutincardi) May 31, 2023