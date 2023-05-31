Since Megan Thee Stallion has returned to the spotlight, fans have eagerly awaited her new music’s arrival.

In March 2023, when Megan made her first public appearance of the year at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she spoke about working on a new album. However, she didn’t share when it would be released.

As the months passed, viewers watched the 28-year-old “Hot Girl” throw the first pitch at a Houston Astros game and take the stage performing her hit songs. But still, no news regarding a new album until recently. On Tuesday (May 30), InStyle released its interview with Megan, who answered her fans’ long-awaited question. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” the lyricist informed the publication. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

Later, the “Captain Hook” songwriter noted that breaks are necessary for an artist. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind. So, it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she continued. “Life is all about balance.” Megan’s recent comments about prioritizing healing come after she spoke out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict. She opened up on the three-year ordeal in her cover issue with Elle magazine.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” Megan shared. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend. But I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

While Megan continues her healing journey, fans can expect to see her perform as a co-headliner at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The annual event will honor hip hop’s 50th anniversary this summer.