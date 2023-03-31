Photo: Logan Riely / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

It may be spring, but Hot Girl Summer is in full effect, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion.

Yesterday (March 30), the 28-year-old artist had the opportunity to throw the first pitch for her hometown at the Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Day game. Stallion kept the attire simple but flawless.

She wore white pants and shoes with a tied-up personalized Astros jersey. And like always since her return to the limelight, Stallion rocked her naturally thick curls. She energetically approached the mound, then took a few seconds before she turned around toward Astros’ player David James Hensley, and threw the ball. The Hot Girl coach herself is from Houston, so the crowd went especially wild for one of their own, but they weren’t alone.

While fans were cheering her on at the game, some Twitter users were back home trying to collect their jaws from the floors as they admired Stallion’s natural physique and undeniable beauty.

One person wrote on the app that the “Savage” songwriter’s looks are a thing in her hometown. “I want y’all to know two things here,” the user tweeted. “Megan the Stallion is fine [and two], 80 percent of the [women] in Houston are just as fine as this. That is not an exaggeration.”

Another Twitter user proclaimed, “Megan Thee Stallion may quite possibly be the baddest woman this side of the Milky Way Galaxy.”

After the first pitch, Stallion stopped by a videographer to say, “Y’all, wassup, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Houston Hottie, aka the Hot Girl coach, and I just threw out the first pitch at the Astros game.” Afterward, she turned around and jokingly posed for a picture with her tongue out.

Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to Stallion throwing the Opening Day pitch for the Astros below:

 

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their "Saturday Night Live" debut this weekend
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches
By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
