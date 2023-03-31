It may be spring, but Hot Girl Summer is in full effect, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion.

Yesterday (March 30), the 28-year-old artist had the opportunity to throw the first pitch for her hometown at the Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Day game. Stallion kept the attire simple but flawless.

She wore white pants and shoes with a tied-up personalized Astros jersey. And like always since her return to the limelight, Stallion rocked her naturally thick curls. She energetically approached the mound, then took a few seconds before she turned around toward Astros’ player David James Hensley, and threw the ball. The Hot Girl coach herself is from Houston, so the crowd went especially wild for one of their own, but they weren’t alone.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

While fans were cheering her on at the game, some Twitter users were back home trying to collect their jaws from the floors as they admired Stallion’s natural physique and undeniable beauty.

One person wrote on the app that the “Savage” songwriter’s looks are a thing in her hometown. “I want y’all to know two things here,” the user tweeted. “Megan the Stallion is fine [and two], 80 percent of the [women] in Houston are just as fine as this. That is not an exaggeration.”

I want y’all to know two things here:

1. Megan the Stallion is fine

2. 80% of the woman in Houston are just as fine as this. That is not an exaggeration https://t.co/P5zo3GhjjW — YO MAMAS FAVORITE DJ (@DJGENERALMEALZ) March 31, 2023

Another Twitter user proclaimed, “Megan Thee Stallion may quite possibly be the baddest woman this side of the Milky Way Galaxy.”

Nah Megan Thee Stallion may quite possibly be the baddest woman this side of the Milky Way Galaxy. — Levi Blackerman 🔜 Dreamcon (@DapoElCapo) March 31, 2023

After the first pitch, Stallion stopped by a videographer to say, “Y’all, wassup, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Houston Hottie, aka the Hot Girl coach, and I just threw out the first pitch at the Astros game.” Afterward, she turned around and jokingly posed for a picture with her tongue out.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Houston Astros Game🔥pic.twitter.com/Ul6lHncIB0 — theequeenstallion1👑Fan Account (@queen_stallion1) March 30, 2023

Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to Stallion throwing the Opening Day pitch for the Astros below:

Megan thee Stallion is so outrageously fine, like it's easy to forget the degree of fineness. — Lance Vance, PhD (@Brauvo) March 31, 2023

I know there's other, important news, but damn… can't a girl just enjoy the Astros opening day. Our hometown hottie (Ms. Megan Thee Stallion) is throwing the opening pitch! Can't wait. — kathleen keeler (@tullystadium) March 30, 2023

Megan thee stallion at the baseball pitch had me questioning my homosexualities. Golly — Gelopanda (@Gelopanda) March 31, 2023

I think Megan Thee Stallion should throw out every first pitch for the rest of the year. — Mickey True (@MickeyTrue84) March 31, 2023

The year is 2053. The video of Megan the stallion throwing out the first pitch at the astros games yesterday is still replaying in my mind. — Squatch3D (@Squatch3D) March 31, 2023

The MLB needs Megan Thee Stallion lol nobody has talked about baseball this much for like 60 years — Axel (@AxelVillasenor) March 31, 2023