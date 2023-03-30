While Megan Thee Stallion was on hiatus, her team was definitely out here working. As previously reported by REVOLT, in October 2022, the “Savage” rapper announced she would be taking a break as a result of being “physically and emotionally” tired. But since her return earlier this month, she’s already attended the Oscars’ Vanity Fair after-party, been named as a headliner for the NCAA’s March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston and will also be hitting the stage for the 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival this summer.

But the Good News doesn’t end there. Today (March 30), rumors began to circulate that Megan Thee Stallion could soon be known as Megan Thee Movie Star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old is officially discussing the possibility of appearing in a new Netflix film with Adam Sandler. Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie previously worked with the A-List actor for their 2019 blockbuster Uncut Gems.

For now, it is unclear what role Megan would play in the upcoming project. This wouldn’t be the “Big Ole Freak” emcee’s first swing at acting. In August 2022, she visited The Pynk when she made her on-screen debut as her alter ego Tina Snow on the STARZ drama series “P-Valley.” Since then, she’s also made a cameo on “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and hosted “Saturday Night Live,” where she appeared in several skits.

Netflix has been tight-lipped about further details, but Sandler recently confirmed its setting involves the world of sports memorabilia. The project is set to begin filming this summer. It’s also been revealed that the Safdies wrote the script and will be directing the movie. Earlier this month, Megan said tomorrow’s (March 31) show at the March Madness festival would be her first performance of the year and that she couldn’t wait “to get back on stage.” We’re excited about her colossal comeback.