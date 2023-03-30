Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

While Megan Thee Stallion was on hiatus, her team was definitely out here working. As previously reported by REVOLT, in October 2022, the “Savage” rapper announced she would be taking a break as a result of being “physically and emotionally” tired. But since her return earlier this month, she’s already attended the Oscars’ Vanity Fair after-party, been named as a headliner for the NCAA’s March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston and will also be hitting the stage for the 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival this summer.

But the Good News doesn’t end there. Today (March 30), rumors began to circulate that Megan Thee Stallion could soon be known as Megan Thee Movie Star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old is officially discussing the possibility of appearing in a new Netflix film with Adam Sandler. Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie previously worked with the A-List actor for their 2019 blockbuster Uncut Gems.

For now, it is unclear what role Megan would play in the upcoming project. This wouldn’t be the “Big Ole Freak” emcee’s first swing at acting. In August 2022, she visited The Pynk when she made her on-screen debut as her alter ego Tina Snow on the STARZ drama series “P-Valley.” Since then, she’s also made a cameo on “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and hosted “Saturday Night Live,” where she appeared in several skits.

Netflix has been tight-lipped about further details, but Sandler recently confirmed its setting involves the world of sports memorabilia. The project is set to begin filming this summer. It’s also been revealed that the Safdies wrote the script and will be directing the movie. Earlier this month, Megan said tomorrow’s (March 31) show at the March Madness festival would be her first performance of the year and that she couldn’t wait “to get back on stage.” We’re excited about her colossal comeback.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Tyler, The Creator explains why "being a rapper is awesome"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Flo Rida's son remains in ICU after falling five stories from an apartment building window

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Adam Sandler
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Tyler, The Creator explains why "being a rapper is awesome"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Flo Rida's son remains in ICU after falling five stories from an apartment building window

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More