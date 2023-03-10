Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

She’s back! As any Hottie would know, late last year, Megan Thee Stallion announced she’d be taking some time off to focus on herself. In addition to her massive whirlwind success in a relatively short amount of time, the rapper also dealt with some very draining public court cases, including legal battles with her former record label and the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

“Hotties, [I’m] really sorry but after ‘SNL’ I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she tweeted to her 7.5 million followers on Oct. 14, 2022. The “Savage” artist finished up her remaining contractual obligations for the year and then went on a well-deserved hiatus. But all of that has changed. Today (March 10), it was announced that Megan would be headlining her first festival of 2023.

On Friday (March 31), Megan will hit the stage in Houston for the March Madness Music Festival. The three-day event coincides with the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament. The concert will take place at Discovery Green on March 31, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; April 1, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and close out on April 2, 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lil Nas X is scheduled to perform as well. Tickets have already gone on sale and are $8 beforehand and $10 at the door for anyone 13 and over. Guests under 12 years old can attend for free.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan revealed in a statement. She continued, “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.” We’re beyond happy for her return and look forward to what 2023 has in store for Thee Hot Girl Coach.

