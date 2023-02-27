Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Imagesand Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

As any Hottie would know, there’s been issues surrounding superstar Megan Thee Stallion and her former manager Carl Crawford for quite some time now. But it seems their troubles may be over! Today (Feb. 27), the 1501 Certified Entertainment head apologized for his public feud with the 28-year-old.

While speaking with TMZ Hip Hop, the Major League Baseball player-turned-music executive admitted his wrongs and promised not to speak negatively about her moving forward: “I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it really just turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it [and] we don’t have a problem. I’m done with that. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name in the media unless I’m doing something like this, or it’s just a big-time interview where I got to say it. You won’t see me texting, or making a post, or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

Crawford continued, “I never had no problems with Megan before any of this stuff happened. It’s just like, literally, one day we was cool and, literally, the next day we wasn’t. I haven’t spoken to her since that day in 2019; y’all know, the picture with JAY-Z.” He added that he wanted to take responsibility for how messy things had gotten between the two, and a few months ago, he decided to rebrand the company. The 41-year-old decided to step down and announce Kai “Verse” Tyler as the new president. And the best news? It appears the “Cognac Queen” is finally released from her contractual duties with 1501.

There’s no word on if the “Body” rapper has accepted his apology, but fans on social media are celebrating the long-awaited victory. “The truth is finally coming out. I hope Megan Thee Stallion gets the justice she deserves,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “My girl Meg about to come out with some heat.”

Check out the full interview and what others are saying below.

