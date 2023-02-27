As any Hottie would know, there’s been issues surrounding superstar Megan Thee Stallion and her former manager Carl Crawford for quite some time now. But it seems their troubles may be over! Today (Feb. 27), the 1501 Certified Entertainment head apologized for his public feud with the 28-year-old.

While speaking with TMZ Hip Hop, the Major League Baseball player-turned-music executive admitted his wrongs and promised not to speak negatively about her moving forward: “I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it really just turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it [and] we don’t have a problem. I’m done with that. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name in the media unless I’m doing something like this, or it’s just a big-time interview where I got to say it. You won’t see me texting, or making a post, or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

.@TheeStallion has received an apology from her label boss, 1501 Certified Ent. CEO Carl Crawford, following a lengthy legal battle. “Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” he told TMZ. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate… https://t.co/xX4b4ZZ9N2 pic.twitter.com/RO7Gzrk88f — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 27, 2023

Crawford continued, “I never had no problems with Megan before any of this stuff happened. It’s just like, literally, one day we was cool and, literally, the next day we wasn’t. I haven’t spoken to her since that day in 2019; y’all know, the picture with JAY-Z.” He added that he wanted to take responsibility for how messy things had gotten between the two, and a few months ago, he decided to rebrand the company. The 41-year-old decided to step down and announce Kai “Verse” Tyler as the new president. And the best news? It appears the “Cognac Queen” is finally released from her contractual duties with 1501.

There’s no word on if the “Body” rapper has accepted his apology, but fans on social media are celebrating the long-awaited victory. “The truth is finally coming out. I hope Megan Thee Stallion gets the justice she deserves,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “My girl Meg about to come out with some heat.”

Check out the full interview and what others are saying below.

We must hold Carl Crawford to his word of never mentioning Megan Thee Stallion again… pic.twitter.com/WSKl7Dmc1g — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) February 27, 2023

That Carl Crawford video is funny because he realized Meg was the only true money maker on his roster and that’s the ONLY reason he’s being apologetic. Talmbout they “made some mistakes” and “re-org’d the business” lmao yeah I bet you did. — Actin’ A Smoochie 💋 (@BeeNasty_) February 27, 2023

Carl Crawford… if you about to lose the case, just say that ! My girl Meg about to come out with some heat 🔥🔥🔥 — ✨✨Shayyy✨✨ (@MissMamasShayyy) February 27, 2023

lmao 1501 falling to they knees. carl crawford copping pleas and apologies. god bless u sister @theestallion we miss u. 💕 — takeoff wifey. (@missessmalcolm) February 27, 2023

According to TMZ, Megan Thee Stallion is officially free from her old label 1501 Certified Entertainment pic.twitter.com/HoUhpU7WIA — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) February 27, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is FREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3HcmfGr7d — FRG (@femalerapgamee) February 27, 2023