Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are hitting the stage this summer to headline the 2023 LA Pride in the Park. The “Touch My Body” songstress and the festival both shared the news via social media this morning (March 28).

“It’s like that y’all! We’re BACK with something for the Lambs and The Hotties. Queens Mariah Carey [and] Thee Stallion are our headliners for LA Pride in the Park 2023!” the organization’s official Twitter account proudly tweeted. The Daydream chart-topper followed up with, “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023. I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

WE DO KNOW HER! 💅💘 — LA Pride (@lapride) March 28, 2023

The two-day festival takes place on Friday, June 9 with Megan as the headliner and Carey gracing the stage on Saturday, June 10. One-day general admission passes start at $69 plus tax. General admission for both days begins at $119 plus tax, according to the festival’s website. Gerald Garth, board president of LA Pride, said, “Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days. These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.”

Megan, who is making her return to the music scene after a brief hiatus, was also more than happy to be part of the special event. “I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community. This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity, and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of The Hotties in attendance,” she confessed in a statement. This weekend she’ll be in her hometown of Houston performing for the NCAA’s March Madness music concert.

it's like that y'all 🔥 we're BACK with something for the lambs and the hotties ✨ queens @MariahCarey & @theestallion are our headliners for LA Pride in the Park 2023!

Megan Thee Stallion on performing at LA Pride: "I can't wait to headline and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community, This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I'm honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance."

