Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Not only is Megan Thee Stallion back outside, but she is also ready to give fans new music. Last night (March 12), Megan shocked the world when she made her first public appearance of 2023 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, rocking a custom Bach Mai gown and her natural curls. During the event, the 28-year-old Houston native briefly stopped and chatted with ET Online about new music and whether or not she was attending Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” this summer.

When asked by the outlet’s reporter if she was working on anything new, Megan jokingly replied, “Oh, I am. New album. F**k y’all h**s, bye,” before walking away smiling.

The “Big Ole Freak” artist’s last body of work was her highly anticipated sophomore album, Traumazine, released in August 2022. It included features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty, and more. In regards to performing, however, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Megan’s return to the stage. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the “Hot Girl Summer” songwriter would be headlining the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown on March 31. “There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in the press release.

Along with new music, ET Online asked Megan if she planned on seeing Beyoncé perform this summer. Her highly energized response: “Oh baby, you know I called them up directly… ‘Beyoncé, let me get a ticket.'” She then revealed that after the Vanity Fair party, she was heading to her fellow Houston native’s event. “You know Beyoncé is my auntie,” she added. “This my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready.”

In 2020, Megan released the remixed version of her single “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. They both took home a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song at the annual ceremony a year later. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Jim Jones declares Drake hip hop's GOAT: "Give credit where credit is due"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Megan Thee Stallion
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Jim Jones declares Drake hip hop's GOAT: "Give credit where credit is due"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More