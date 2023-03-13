Not only is Megan Thee Stallion back outside, but she is also ready to give fans new music. Last night (March 12), Megan shocked the world when she made her first public appearance of 2023 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, rocking a custom Bach Mai gown and her natural curls. During the event, the 28-year-old Houston native briefly stopped and chatted with ET Online about new music and whether or not she was attending Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” this summer.

When asked by the outlet’s reporter if she was working on anything new, Megan jokingly replied, “Oh, I am. New album. F**k y’all h**s, bye,” before walking away smiling.

We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

The “Big Ole Freak” artist’s last body of work was her highly anticipated sophomore album, Traumazine, released in August 2022. It included features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty, and more. In regards to performing, however, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Megan’s return to the stage. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the “Hot Girl Summer” songwriter would be headlining the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown on March 31. “There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in the press release.

Along with new music, ET Online asked Megan if she planned on seeing Beyoncé perform this summer. Her highly energized response: “Oh baby, you know I called them up directly… ‘Beyoncé, let me get a ticket.'” She then revealed that after the Vanity Fair party, she was heading to her fellow Houston native’s event. “You know Beyoncé is my auntie,” she added. “This my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready.”

Megan Thee Stallion isn't afraid to admit that she directly called "Auntie" Beyoncé to secure her #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0GgmBQaI0E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

In 2020, Megan released the remixed version of her single “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. They both took home a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song at the annual ceremony a year later.