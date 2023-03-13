Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Thee Stallion is back outside! Last night (March 12), in her first public appearance of the year, Megan Thee Stallion stunned on the blue carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The 28-year-old Houston native had photographers taking photos left and right as she posed in a custom Bach Mai strapless mermaid gown with a diamond choker necklace and diamond chandelier earrings to go along with her naturally curly ‘fro. The event occurs annually after the Oscar Awards, which Megan did not attend this year. 

However, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist is set to return to the stage soon. On March 10, it was announced that Megan would be headlining her first festival of the year.

The “Savage” songwriter is expected to perform in Houston for the March Madness Music Festival later this month. The concert will be a three-day event that will take place alongside the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament. In a statement, Megan said: “There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston. The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.” 

Lil Nas X is also scheduled to perform at the event. The festival will take place at the Discovery Green on March 31, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; April 1, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and close out on April 2, 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will also mark Megan’s first performance since revealing to her fans and the public that she was taking some time away for herself in October 2022. “Hotties, [I’m] really sorry, but after ‘SNL,’ I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” Megan tweeted at the time.

Tickets are $8 beforehand and $10 at the door for anyone 13 and over, while guests under 12 get in for free.

