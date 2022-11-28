Megan Thee Stallion has officially made history as the first Black woman to cover Forbes 30 Under 30 issue.

“It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ahhhhh,” Megan Thee Stallion said in response to the news. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. Megan, the artist. I feel like I’ve always like to dibble and dab in a lot of different things and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad.”

She added, “I could be Megan Thee Stallion. I could be creative. I could be Megan, the student. I’ma get my degree.”

Megan The Stallion first landed on Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list in 2019, but now the Houston native sat down with Forbes senior writer Jabari Young to discuss her rising empire for her cover story. It has been reported that she has made about $13 million this year from her music, ticket sales, and endorsements. “I can’t slow down right now,” she told the publication. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something.When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

The “WAP” hitmaker also said that one of the biggest lessons she’s learned about the business side of music is to “save your money.” “I still haven’t made a stupid, crazy purchase. My jewelry is expensive, and my house was expensive, outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars. Learn how to make your money work for you,” she added.